Mobile photo radar units in Montreal school zones bring in big revenue


photo-radar-sign

Since 2016 the province has been setting up mobile photo radar units around 44 schools in Quebec and it has paid off.

Those photo radar units have resulted in $9.4 million in fines to motorists speeding in school zones.

According to numbers published in La Presse, the majority of the tickets were handed out thanks to a camera near an Ahuntsic elementary school at the corner of Berri and de Louvain. That camera generated $2.6 million alone.

Units in Montreal make up 5 of the 10 most lucrative radar cams in the province. Gatineau had 4 of its own in the top 10.

