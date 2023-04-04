Mobile photo radar units in Montreal school zones bring in big revenue

Since 2016 the province has been setting up mobile photo radar units around 44 schools in Quebec and it has paid off.

Those photo radar units have resulted in $9.4 million in fines to motorists speeding in school zones.



According to numbers published in La Presse, the majority of the tickets were handed out thanks to a camera near an Ahuntsic elementary school at the corner of Berri and de Louvain. That camera generated $2.6 million alone.

Units in Montreal make up 5 of the 10 most lucrative radar cams in the province. Gatineau had 4 of its own in the top 10.