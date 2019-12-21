Model and activist Mama Cax dies aged 30

Celebrities have led tributes to model and activist Mama Cax, after it was announced that the Haitan-American model died earlier in the week.

"It is with deep regret and immense sadness that we announce the passing of Cacsmy Brutus (Mama Cax)," a post on Cax's Instagram on Friday read, adding that the model died on Monday following a week in hospital.

In an Instagram post shared last week, Cax told her followers that she had discovered blood clots in her leg, abdomen, and near an IVC filter near her lungs, which had been placed there during previous cancer treatment.

"Mama Cax spent the past week in the hospital, and unfortunately, on Monday December 16, 2019, she left this world," the post, published Friday, read.

"To say that Cax was a fighter would be an understatement. As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking on life's several challenges head on and successfully. It is with that same grit (fervor) that she fought her last days on earth," the post continued.

Actress Jameela Jamil paid tribute to Cax on social media, describing her as "the most extraordinary role model."

"My beautiful friend was the most extraordinary role model. Mama Cax was a cancer survivor, model, amputee, and activist. She was sent home TWICE prematurely by our underfunded NHS and died in her hotel room. This happens so often now in the UK, especially to young black women," Jamil posted on Twitter.

Singer Rihanna also paid condolences on Twitter, writing: "A queen. A force. A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe. Rest In Power sis @mama_cax."

Cax, who used a prosthetic leg, walked the first ever White House fashion show in 2016, and was an advocate for inclusivity within the fashion industry.

A queen. A force. A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe. Rest In Power sis ✊���� @mama_cax pic.twitter.com/Nq43DoJZb9

������

A post shared by Mama Cāx ���� (@mamacax) on Dec 20, 2019 at 7:58am PST

As You all know I've been working with @tommyhilfiger for #TommyAdaptive for a year now and I’m always in awe as they're one of the very few brands making adaptive clothing. NOW I'm even more excited to tell you that Tommy Adaptive is available to shop on @amazonfashion . For those of you who don’t know adaptive clothing are clothes that allow people with disabilities to dress easier and faster with special designs, the help of magnets and Velcro in lieu of buttons and zipper- these are beneficial for those with prosthesis, limb differences or limited mobility. Head to the link in my story to view the collection! #Ad #AmazonFashion #mamacax ________________________________________________

A post shared by Mama Cāx ���� (@mamacax) on Jun 18, 2019 at 10:04am PDT