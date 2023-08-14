iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Moisson Montreal reports successful snack campaign for school-age children


Volunteers place donated food items into boxes at the Moisson Montreal food bank in Montreal, Saturday, December 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The food bank Moisson Montréal says its most recent donation campaign, called "La Faim des vacances," enabled the distribution of nearly 187,700 snacks to thousands of school-aged children.

Running from July 17 to 31, the campaign aimed to raise $60,000 to support dozens of organizations and food banks on the Island of Montreal and distribute close to 110,000 snacks to over 3,600 children over ten days.

The public and businesses were invited to support this summer campaign, designed to help families who are deprived of the school network's resources during the summer vacation period.

According to Moisson Montréal, 36 per cent of its beneficiaries are children.

The charity obtains its supplies from more than 344 agri-food sources.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 14, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*