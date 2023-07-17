Moisson Montreal to distribute over 100,000 snacks at day camps

Moisson Montréal is once again launching its campaign to distribute some 100,000 snacks to more than 3,600 children this summer, a time of year when food insecurity continues unabated, and even increases among youth as school comes to an end.

Over the next two weeks, the organization will provide three snacks a day to children aged 6 to 17 at some twenty day camps: juice, a piece of fruit and a cookie or soft bar.

In the hope of extending this assistance, Moisson Montréal is inviting the public to make a donation to the "Holiday Hunger" campaign between now and July 31. The goal is to raise $60,000.

"If the campaign is successful, we'll be able to give away more snacks over a longer period. We hope to be able to give out snacks for a third week," says Moisson Montréal general manager Chantal Vézina.

"With a single $1 donation, it will be possible to provide two nutritious snacks for a child in need," points out the food bank, which will purchase the food itself.

Why provide snacks rather than breakfast or lunch? Vézina explains that distribution is easier and that Moisson Montréal doesn't depend on meal preparation facilities. What's more, many day camps don't offer lunch service.

'ADDED STRESS'

The "Holiday Hunger" campaign has been going on for a few years now. Moisson Montréal and its partner organizations that distribute food to the camps have observed that many families are more severely affected by food insecurity because of the current economic context.

"With inflation and the cost of living constantly on the rise, we're experiencing the after-effects of the pandemic. Many people are still in an unstable or precarious situation. This year, we felt that our organizations were insisting on doing something more. They really wanted us to focus on children in day camps," said Vézina in an interview.

This precarious situation worsens during the summer months when food aid from the school network comes to a halt. As a result, many households turn more to organizations to find the help they need, notes Moisson Montréal.

"Parents feel a certain pressure. Of course, every parent wants to feed their children well. But budgets are tighter, so there's extra stress during the summer for people with fewer resources," says Vézina.

More broadly, she believes that a societal rethink is needed to ensure that children who depend on food aid from their school are not left out in the cold during the summer season.

"We're going to have to sit down at the same table and ask ourselves why children receive food aid 10 months a year and not 12," says Vézina.

The public can take part in the fundraising campaign by visiting lafaimdesvacances.com. Moisson Montréal is also inviting companies to get involved, notably by donating food items.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 17, 2023.