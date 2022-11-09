Molotov cocktail discovered in burned-out restaurant; Montreal police investigating
An investigation is underway after Montreal firefighters found a molotov cocktail in a burned-out restaurant early Wednesday morning.
First responders were called to the scene at Bab Sharqi restaurant, in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough, around 2:00 a.m.
The building, located on Deslauriers and Benjamin-Hudon Streets, endured "considerable damage," according to Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.
No injuries were reported.
After putting out the flames, firefighters uncovered a molotov cocktail on-site and the case was transferred to the SPVM's arson squad.
The investigation is ongoing.