iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Molotov cocktail discovered in burned-out restaurant; Montreal police investigating


Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a case of suspected arson that burned a restaurant in the Saint-Laurent borough on Nov. 9, 2022. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)

An investigation is underway after Montreal firefighters found a molotov cocktail in a burned-out restaurant early Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to the scene at Bab Sharqi restaurant, in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough, around 2:00 a.m.

The building, located on Deslauriers and Benjamin-Hudon Streets, endured "considerable damage," according to Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

No injuries were reported.

After putting out the flames, firefighters uncovered a molotov cocktail on-site and the case was transferred to the SPVM's arson squad.

The investigation is ongoing.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*