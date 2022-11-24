Molotov cocktail thrown through business window in Saint-Laurent: police

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a business in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough was damaged by a molotov cocktail early Thursday morning.

According to an SPVM spokesperson, the fire started around 2:15 a.m. at a building on Montpellier Boulevard.

One of the building's windows was smashed. The fire itself didn't cause too much damage, likely due to the sprinkler system.

Firefighters on the scene discovered the remnants of a molotov cocktail inside and alerted the SPVM.

No injuries were reported and there are no suspects.

Investigators will analyze the scene Wednesday and check security camera footage to gather more information.