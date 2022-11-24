iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Molotov cocktail thrown through business window in Saint-Laurent: police


Montreal police cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a business in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough was damaged by a molotov cocktail early Thursday morning.

According to an SPVM spokesperson, the fire started around 2:15 a.m. at a building on Montpellier Boulevard.

One of the building's windows was smashed. The fire itself didn't cause too much damage, likely due to the sprinkler system.

Firefighters on the scene discovered the remnants of a molotov cocktail inside and alerted the SPVM.

No injuries were reported and there are no suspects.

Investigators will analyze the scene Wednesday and check security camera footage to gather more information.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*