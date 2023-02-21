iHeartRadio
-6°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Molson Coors reports higher sales in its latest quarter amid net loss


Molson Coors products Molson beer, left, and Coors Light beer are displayed in Walpole, Mass., on November 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Steven Senne

Molson Coors Beverage Co. reported a net loss US$590.5 million in its latest quarter, down from a profit of US$80 million in the same period a year ago.

The brewer, which reports in U.S. dollars, says its results amounted to a loss of US$2.73 per diluted share in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of 37 cents a share in the same quarter last year.

The Colorado and Montreal-based company says the loss was due to a non-cash US$845-million partial goodwill impairment charge during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Molson Coors says its underlying net income was US$281.9 million or US$1.30 per diluted share during the quarter, compared with US$176.2 million or 81 cents a share in the same period of 2021.

Net sales were US$2.63 billion in the company's latest quarter, up 0.4 per cent from US$2.62 billion a year ago.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 41 cents per share to be paid on March 17 compared with the quarterly payments of 38 cents per share it made in 2022.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 21, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*