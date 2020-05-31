Monday marks a new phase of Quebec's deconfinement. Here's what will reopen

Monday marks the next phase of the gradual reopening of Quebec and the easing of restrictions across the province amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is a list of the types of businesses and services in Quebec that have the green light to reopen as of Monday. (Note: while businesses and services listed below can reopen Monday, some may choose to open at a later date or not at all):

Daycare centres in the Greater Montreal area

Courthouses throughout Quebec

Quebec rental board hearings

Societe de l'assurance automobile du Quebec (SAAQ) service centres

Shopping malls outside the Greater Montreal Area

Campgrounds, marinas and cottage rentals

Private health services (such as dentistry, optometry and physiotherapy) and hair and beauty salons outside of the Greater Montreal and Joliette areas

Pet grooming services across Quebec

Recording studios across Quebec

Concert halls and other performance venues across Quebec, for the sole purpose of recording concerts or shows without an audience presence

Patrons of the above businesses and services can expect public health measures such as physical distancing, handwashing and a limit on the number of customers at any one time.

Quebec public health officials are strongly recommending that people wear masks when in stores or other businesses. Some businesses may require the wearing of a face covering.

As of Saturday, 4,439 people have died due to COVID-19 and confirmed cases had reached 50,651, while 16,070 people who contracted COVID-19 had recovered.