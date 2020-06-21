Monday marks another new phase of Quebec’s deconfinement. Here’s what can reopen and resume

Monday has been a day circled on the calendar of many Quebecers, particularly in Montreal, for weeks, as the Quebec government is lifting many public health restrictions implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This latest phase of deconfinement comes as the province is still reporting more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 a day, as well as several new deaths. However, hospitalization and ICU numbers across Quebec have dropped consistently over the past couple of weeks.

Here’s a look at what has been given the green light to reopen and resume on Monday:

While the businesses and services mentioned above may reopen as of Monday, some may choose not to. The ones that do open must still respect public health directives such as physical distancing and frequent handwashing, and may limit the number of clients in a business at any given time.

Quebec public health officials are strongly recommending that people wear masks when in stores or other businesses. Some businesses may require the wearing of a face covering.

As of Saturday, 5,408 people have died due to COVID-19 in Quebec and confirmed cases had reached 54.674, while 23,201 people who contracted COVID-19 had recovered.