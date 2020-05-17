Monique Mercure has died at 89: cultural community pays tribute to great actress

MONTREAL -- The news of the death of actress Monique Mercure, 89, on Sunday, sparked an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, friends and political figures.

Despite her eclectic career, it was at the theatre that the great actress “with the nature of a conqueror” remained anchored, says Theatre du Nouveau Monde (TNM) Artistic Director Lorraine Pintal, who has directed Mercure several times.

Pintal says that when Mercure won the award for Best Actress at Cannes for her role in J.A. Martin photographer (1977), she was onstage at the TNM rather than going to pick up her trophy. “The place I had to be tonight is in front of you,'' Mercure said to the audience who had given her a big round of applause.

Canada Council for the Arts Director and CEO, Simon Brault, has published a tribute to his longtime colleague on social media.

Monique Mercure has left a "distinctive and indelible mark" on all the stages and screens she has graced, underlines Mr. Brault, who is also president of the International Federation of Arts Councils and Cultural Agencies (IFACCA).

“Fiery, brave and determined, she had verve and outspokenness that many feared,” wrote Brault who succeeded her at the head of the National Theatre School of Canada. “She also had a sense of humor and self-deprecation far too rare in a world that takes itself so seriously.”