iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Monkeypox cases plateauing in Montreal, but people should stay vigilant

image.jpg

The number of monkeypox cases in Montreal is steadying, according to public health officials.

However, with 299 cases in the city since the start of May, people are still being urged to remain cautious.

Thursday, Montreal Public Health Director Dr. Mylène Drouin confirmed six people have been hospitalized for the viral disease.

She is urging anyone at risk of contracting or spreading the virus to get vaccinated.

This comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern, with more than 70 countries affected.

As of Wednesday, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) reported 346 cases in Quebec.

Drouin notes 13,250 vaccinations have already been administered so far in the Montreal area.

In addition, a mobile clinic is being set up on Sainte-Catherine-Street to better reach at-risk communities.

Monkeypox often presents as a flu-like infection with a rash spread through close personal contact with symptomatic people.

In Canada, monkeypox has been predominantly noted among men who have reported same-sex sexual contact.

However, health officials stress that anyone can become infected and transmit the virus, and it is not related to sexuality at all.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*