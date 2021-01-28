Mont-Tremblant council ramps up calls to do away with local police force, saying relationship has 'deteriorated significantly'

Mont-Tremblant’s town council is ramping up pressure on Quebec Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault to do away with the region’s municipal police force and replace it with the provincial Surete du Quebec.

In 2019, council adopted a resolution unanimously at a special meeting, asking the province to abolish the Mont-Tremblant police force.

But nothing has been done since, according to municipal officials.

“It’s been over a year and we need a response very soon,” said Lac-Tremblant Mayor Kim Meyer.

The fight between elected officials and the municipal police force goes back several years, but since the passing of the resolution, Meyer said things have become untenable and the work environment hostile.

She said police have employed pressure tactics, including not responding to calls, and intimidation, and it’s come to the point she feels the municipality can no longer ensure the safety of citizens.

“In the last year things have deteriorated significantly in terms of relations with the police,” she said. “We’re very concerned that something more serious might happen.”

The police union did not immediately return a request for comment, but in the past denounced council, saying it was doing this for the wrong reasons.

Meyer argued the Mont-Tremblant police force was adequate 20 years ago, but that the region, which sees an average of three million visitors on a regular year, needs a larger force with more resources.

- With files from CTV News Montreal's Rob Lurie