Mont-Tremblant police force no more; merges with the provincial police

The controversial integration of the Mont-Tremblant police department into the provincial police service will take place Tuesday.

The community and municipal police officers contested the integration, but Minister of Public Security Genevieve Guilbault confirmed that it would happen on Feb. 2.

Interim Surete du Quebec (SQ) director Johanne Beausoleil wrote in a release that the 46 police officers and seven civilian members who are being welcomed to the SQ ranks have a wealth of experience and expertise and share the same values as their new colleagues.

Beausoleil said a smooth and efficient transition is taking place after several months of intensive work.

The Ville de Mont-Tremblant Police Service station now becomes an auxiliary station serving the northern municipalities of the Laurentian Regional County Municipality (MRC).

The municipalities in the south of the MRC are served by the current main station located in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.

Last month, the advisory committee report on the reality of policing in Quebec, headed by former Sherbrooke mayor Bernard Sevigny, recommended reducing the number of municipal police forces in Quebec from 31 to 13.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 22, 2021.