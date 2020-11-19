Monteregie long-term care home plans expansion for young adults with disabilities

A long-term care and housing unit for people with disabilities will soon be added to the Cecile-Grondin long-term care home (CHSLD) in the Monteregie area.

The future unit will be in Beauharnois and should receive its first residents starting in fall 2021 according to Marguerite Blais, the minister responsible for seniors and informal caregivers, and Lionel Carmant, the junior health minister.

Ten individuals with mental or physical disabilities with significant functional limits from the Monteregie West region will be able to benefit from these services.

The project is estimated to cost $5.2 million, a sum to which the ministry of health and social services will contribute $4.9 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2020.