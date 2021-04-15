Monteregie man gets a hefty fine and suspended licence after driving double the speed limit

A 50-year-old male from Monteregie, caught driving at double the speed limit on Highway 35, got a hefty ticket and his licence suspended this week.

On Sunday morning, officers intercepted a vehicle travelling 212 km/h near Saint-Alexandre, where the speed limit is just 100.

The driver received a ticket for $1,988 and 24 demerit points. His driver's licence was suspended for seven days.

He also received a ticket for $489 for refusing to stop immediately.

Sûreté du Québec Catherine Bernard says “speed is one of the leading causes of fatal collisions on (Quebec) roads,” adding that provincial police are emphasizing speeding prevention as the days get warmer.