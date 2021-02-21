Montreal airport prepared to test travellers as new quarantine rules come into effect Monday

Quebec's COVID-19 situation may be improving, but staff are taking every precaution at Montreal’s international airport, where the arrivals area has been turned into a testing clinic ahead of Monday's new travelling rules.

At Trudeau airport, arrivals coming in from outside the country will have to take a COVID-19 test on site and then quarantine in a designated hotel for three days at their own cost.

Anticipating high price tags on hotel stays, some say they decided to cut their trips short in order to beat the deadline, arriving home on Sunday, before the new measures kicked in.

One couple told CTV News they cut their stay in the Dominican Republic by about a month in order to avoid the quarantine.

“That's why we're here now," said one woman.

"I mean it does the purpose of discouraging people from travelling altogether, and that's what it has to do,” another traveller told CTV Montreal.

Most incoming travellers will need to get tested for the virus upon arrival and again towards the end of their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Land travellers will also need to take a test, but they’ll be allowed to quarantine at home.

Travellers arriving at land borders will be given self-swab kits, and testing will be provided on-site at several high-volume border crossings across the country.

They'll need to complete a second test on Day 10 of their self-isolation period.

-- With files from the Canadian Press