Montreal airport refuellers Swissport to resume negotiations Thursday
Swissport Canada and the union representing employees who refuel the planes at two Montreal airports will return to the negotiating table tomorrow morning, with workers set to spend a second straight day on the picket lines.
Union spokesman Michel Richer says the two sides have agreed to meet Thursday beginning at 10 a.m.
Roughly 100 employees with Swissport Canada, the only supplier of fuel for airlines operating out of Montreal's cargo airfield in Mirabel and the city's main airport, Montreal-Trudeau International, walked off the job around 11 a.m. yesterday, several days after having voted to reject a tentative contract deal.
Later Tuesday, the Canada Industrial Relations Board allowed workers to maintain their strike, but ordered their union immediately back to the negotiating table.
Swissport Canada says it is eager to reach an agreement, and has been maintaining fuelling service at the airport with a team of trained managers from around the country.
Richer says that strikers will return to the picket lines for a demonstration at Trudeau airport this afternoon at 2 p.m.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2020.
