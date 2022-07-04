iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal airport workers report harassment as travel chaos continues

image.jpg

As the chaos continues at Montreal's Trudeau airport, some of the frustration is being directed at staff, they say.

"People are insulting, or being very aggressive toward our crew members," said Dominic Levasseur, a spokesperson for the Air Transat union.

The Journal de Montreal reported at least one instance of a traveller spitting on an airline employee.

Levasseur said flight attendants are getting the worst of it.

"Our flight attendants are the ones who end up taking the pressure from the passengers," he said.

Labour shortages have led to major airport backups in Montreal and across the country. Faced with staggeringly long lines, misplaced luggage and delayed flights, tensions are flaring among passengers.

To battle the backlog, Air Canada and West Jet have announced they're grounding some flights.

But Levasseur says underlying issues still remain.

"The great news is that everyone is wanting to travel now, and the industry is trying to offer as many seats as possible," he said.

"But we’re restricted by all the people who were let go during the pandemic, and now we’re struggling to keep up."

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*