Montreal Alliance beats J. Cole and the Shooting Stars in first pro basketball home game

Four hours before tip-off in game seven of the NBA Eastern Conference finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, Montreal's professional basketball team made its home debut.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) Montreal Alliance expansion team laced up and dropped the first game of its existence on Wednesday night, losing to the Hamilton Honey badgers 80-72.

The Alliance bounced back at home and won its first game, topping the Scarborough Shooting Stars 80-70 in front of a sold out arena.

Rapper J. Cole suited up for his second game for the Shooting Stars on Sunday, but his star power was no match for forward Dominic Green's 36 points and two boards.

Guard Kemy Osse had 12 points and centre Hernst Laroche had 10 points.

Montreal hip hop artist Zach Zoya performed for the the halftime show.

Montreal's nickname, the Alliance, was chosen "to reflect Montreal’s mosaic of municipalities and communities that together are an alliance that make Montreal one of the world’s great cities," the team's site reads.

It is the CEBL's fourth season, a league that boasts a 75 per cent Canadian content on rosters of its 10 teams.

The Alliance are home again on Tuesday to face the Ottawa BlackJacks.