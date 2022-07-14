iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal Alouettes acquire rights to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chiefs player Laurent Duvernay-Tardif speaks during a news conference prior to an event to celebrate his win in Montreal, Sunday, February 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Montreal Alouettes acquired the rights to offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday.

The Montreal team gave up two conditional picks.

If the McGill alumnus signs a deal with the Alouettes or any other CFL team, Montreal would send its next second round pick to Calgary.

The Stampeders would then have the option to trade the next first round pick to the Alouettes, if it turns out to be higher than Calgary's.

Should the Alouettes not have a first round pick the following season, this option would apply the following year.

"We are happy to have proceeded with this transaction. Laurent is a football icon in Montreal and Quebec," said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia said in a press release.

"We wish him the best success with his football career moving forward, and are satisfied knowing that if he does play in Canada, he will do so in a city and a stadium that he knows very well."

We have just acquired the rights to offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif! If he plays in the CFL, he’ll be doing so in his own backyard! ��https://t.co/6zeMGO75xL pic.twitter.com/Vxqs8Q7f5P

— Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) July 15, 2022

Duvernay-Tardif played 54 games in five NFL seasons, helping the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl in the 2019 season.

In 2020, the former André-Grasset College Phoenix player was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy, given to the athlete of the year in Canada.

The 31-year-old Quebecer, who juggles a career as a doctor and professional athlete, chose not to play in the NFL in 2020 and to focus on his career in medicine, in the midst of the pandemic, in order to help those who needed it most.

This decision earned him one of Sports Illustrated's prestigious awards, the annual Sportsman of the Year.

A sixth-round pick (200th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft, Duvernay-Tardif played in eight games with the New York Jets last season.

The Stampeders claimed him in the third round (19th overall) in the 2014 CFL Draft.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 14, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*