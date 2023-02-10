iHeartRadio
Montreal Alouettes' Caron retires to become air traffic controller


Montreal Alouettes' Pierre-Luc Caron is retiring to become an air-traffic controller.

Montreal Alouettes’ player Pierre-Luc Caron is trading the football field for the friendly skies – he’s retiring from the CFL to become an air traffic controller.

As of May, the 29-year-old long snapper received an offer from at NAV Canada, according to a news release from the Als sent Friday.

In the role, he will be responsible for staying in contact with pilots, giving them clearance to take off and land and making sure planes are flying safely.

The Laval native has been thinking about a career change for a few years. During the cancelled CFL season in 2020, he began working as a 911 dispatcher, and even helped a woman give birth at home.

Realizing he was good at handling high-stress situations, he set his sights on becoming an air traffic controller. He started exams back and the interview process back in 2020, and after a lengthy hiring process, he finally got a job.

"This is a job I've been aiming for years, and I couldn't pass on this opportunity," he said.

Caron informed the Alouettes that he had to give up the two-season contract he had signed a few weeks ago. He said the team was very understanding and supportive of his decision.

"The decision to leave football was not easy, especially since I was playing for the Alouettes, my childhood team," said Caron. "I will miss my teammates and the organization, and I want to thank the fans who have always supported me on the field."

Caron has played six seasons in the CFL, four with the Calgary Stampeders, where he won the Grey Cup in 2018, and two with the Alouettes.

He played college football with the Laval University Rouge et Or and said he feels he has fulfilled two childhood dreams by winning the Grey Cup and then wearing the Alouettes uniform.

"I would like to thank Pierre-Luc for his excellent work with us," said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. "He has been a role model with his work ethic, and we completely understand his decision. We wish him the best of luck in the future."

- With files from The Canadian Press

