Montreal Alouettes, head coach Khari Jones sign new three-year-deal

Khari Jones has signed a new three-year-deal to remain the head coach of the Montreal Alouettes, the team announced Tuesday.

In his second season with the team, Jones, 48, led the Alouettes to a 10-8 record in 2019, the team's first winning season since 2012 and the first time it made the playoffs since 2014.

"Khari's nomination in June had a unifying effect on our entire team, which was palpable throughout the city and accross Quebec," Alouettes President and CEO Patrick Boivin said in a statement. "The team's performances that followed, as well as the way the guys played for each other were flagrant signs that we already had the man of the situation on the job. We are more than happy to make sure that he will be able to continue the work that was started."

Jones, who was also the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this past season, was selected as head coach of the CFL Player's Association's All-Star Team.

"I am happy and excited to stay on board as the Alouettes head coach. I think that everyone in this organization and this city will agree with me that we have some unfinished business that we need take care of," Jones said in a statement. "I love this team and I love this city. We created some strong ties this past year and I expect that we will live many more special moments together for years to come."