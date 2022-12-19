Montreal Alouettes president Mario Cecchini will not return next year: source

A source close to the team has confirmed to CTV News that Mario Cecchini will not return as president of the Montreal Alouettes in 2023.

The news comes just days after the team announced longtime CFL quarterback Jason Maas would take over as the new head coach.

"I'm very excited to join the Alouettes' big family," Maas said in a statement Saturday. "The team showed great things last season and I look forward to continuing and complementing the work Danny has done so we can be even more successful."

Maas will be joined by Alouettes GM Danny Maciocia when his appointment is made official at a news conference tomorrow at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Alouettes went 9-9 last season before being dispatched by Toronto in a thrilling 34-27 East Division final.