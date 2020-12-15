Montreal Alouettes sign return specialist, Quebec-born defensive lineman

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American kick returner Mario Alford and Canadian defensive lineman David Menard for the 2021 CFL season.

The five-foot-eight, 177-pound Alford scored a pair of touchdowns in his first two games with the Alouettes last year, returning punts 85 and 90 yards, respectively.

Alford added a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown in the East semifinal against Edmonton.

Menard, a native of Chicoutimi, Que., has 18 sacks and 55 defensive tackles in 94 career games with the B.C. Lions.

The University of Montreal product was a fourth-round pick of the Lions in 2014.

"We are happy to continue signing the players that we were aiming to keep in place for the upcoming season," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. "Mario is an electrifying player that our fans will have the chance to see in action next season, while David solidifies our defensive front on top of giving us ratio flexibility."

The Alouettes also signed Canadian defensive back Ty Cranston, American defensive linemen Michael Onuoha and Austrian Robinson, as well as American quarterback Quinten Dormady.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020