iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal Alouettes sign veteran receiver Greg Ellingson


Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Greg Ellingson falls out of bounds after making a touchdown reception in the end zone during the second half of CFL football game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver, on Saturday, July 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Montreal Alouettes signed veteran American receiver Greg Ellingson to a one-year contract Wednesday.

The CFL team also signed American defensive back Jumal Rolle and re-signed American running back Walter Fletcher.

The six-foot-three, 197-pound Ellingson had 38 catches for 598 yards and three touchdowns in eight regular-season games last year with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The 34-year-old has registered five 1,000-yard seasons over his CFL career, recording 587 catches for 8,550 yards and 45 TDs in 125 career CFL regular-season games.

The five-foot-nine, 202-pound Fletcher ran for 486 yards on 85 carries with a touchdown in 14 regular-season games last year. He also had 29 catches for 353 yards and a TD.

Rolle, 32, had 150 tackles and 11 interceptions in 65 career games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*