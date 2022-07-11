iHeartRadio
Montreal Alouettes to honour Guy Lafleur and 2002 Grey Cup winners on Thursday

Guy Lafleur poses next to a painting of himself playing hockey by artist Mario Beaudoin on May 18, 2004, in Montreal. -- FILE PHOTO (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

The Montreal Alouettes will honour Guy Lafleur and their own 2002 Grey Cup winning team on July 14, during the football game against the Edmonton Elks in Montreal.

Starting at 6 p.m., 2002 Grey Cup winners will meet with fans for pictures and autographs at entrance three of the Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The list includes Canadian Football League (CFL) stars such as Ben Cahoon, Uzooma Okeke, Scott Flory, and Stefan Reid.

Before the game, the Montreal Alouettes will also pay tribute to Guy Lafleur's legendary hockey career. His son Martin Lafleur will make an appearance, while the Alouettes will unveil a banner representing the symbolic number 10, meant to be immortalized for the season.

"It will be a special day to pay tribute to Guy Lafleur, who was one of Quebec's greatest athletes," said Mario Cecchini, president of the Montreal Alouettes.

Guy Lafleur's successful career spans over 17 National Hockey League seasons, scoring 1,246 points — the highest in the Montreal Canadiens' history.

As the Alouettes' victory nears its 20th anniversary, the Grey Cup trophy will be presented at the pre-match party. The 2002 winning team itself will also introduce itself to the football fans, at halftime.

"[That win] was important for the city and was celebrated by so many Montrealers. To this day, the players involved always speak so highly of the parade that followed the championship," said Francis Dupont, a spokesperson for the Alouettes. "On Thursday, we will all have an opportunity to celebrate that accomplishment once more."

The first 2,000 spectators to attend the game will receive an Alouettes team picture from 2002 as a souvenir from the era.

The CFL match against the Edmonton Elks — the same team the Alouettes defeated in the 90th Grey Cup — is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. this Thursday.

