Montreal Alouettes to wear orange warm-up jerseys for Truth and Reconciliation Day

Tonight, when the Montreal Alouettes hit the gridiron at TD Place in Ottawa to warm up for their game against the Redblacks, they will not be donning the classic red and blue.

The team will be among the CFL teams honouring the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation by wearing orange warm-up jerseys before the game.

The jerseys will be auctioned off to raise funds for Kahnawake's sports and recreation unit as well as the organization that arranges the Orange Shirt Day events. The game comes after players from the team visited Kahnawake and hosted a mini-tournament with young football players in the community.

Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Chief Harry Rice has been involved in sports his entire life and said "it's huge" for a professional sports team to reach out and support the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community on Montreal's South Shore.

"First of all, it's very heart-warming," said Rice. "It's very gratifying me being part of sports in Kahnawake for so many years, it's really nice and very cool that they're finally coming and recognizing Kahnawake and the talent and the participation that we have [in sports]."

Alouettes president and CEO Mark Weightman said the team wanted to raise awareness about the National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

"Countering any discrimination against Aboriginal people," said Weightman. "We wanted to go one step further. We wanted to use this as an opportunity to connect with our local Aboriginal communities in the Montreal area."

It is the first time the Alouettes organization has visited Kahnawake. Past and present Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins players have visited the community many times over the years.

"There's such a strong sports community here as well and we know that there's a lot of fans here," said Weightman. "This is a first, maybe, but it won't be the last."

Rice said the team's initiative to reach out to youth in Kahnawake and wear orange warm-up jerseys can't be understated.

"It's all about the education and the research that goes behind what is true reconciliation," said Rice. "This is a step in the right direction. The communication between the Montreal Alouettes and the Kahnawake Sports Complex, and the Sports and Recreation Department is huge. This is just a huge step forward."

The league-wide orange jersey initiative is "aimed at building awareness of the tragedies of the residential school system and to show support for survivors and their families," a news release from the Alouettes reads.

The orange jersey day on Saturday follows a meet and greet and mini-football tournament in Kahnawake on Wednesday, where children played with Alouettes pros.

"It's a good step in the right direction, reconciliation and taking consideration of what the people have gone through and the history," said Alouettes wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant, who was in Kahnawake.

Those who attended Wednesday's event got tickets for the Alouettes' next home game on Oct. 9 against the Redblacks.