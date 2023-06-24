Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick dies at 44

Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick has died at the age of 44.

As a running back with the Alouettes from 2006 to 2013, Diedrick won two Grey Cups with the team in 2009 and 2010. He briefly returned to the team in 2014.

Diedrick had also been battling cancer for several years, and complications related to his illness led to his death at the Toronto General Hospital shortly after 2 a.m., Saturday, while surrounded by family and friends.

In 130 career CFL games, he covered 872 yards and landed six touchdowns on 179 carries.

STATEMENT FROM FAMILY

Diedrick's family sent CTV News a statement shortly after his death was announced describing his "resilience" and ability to "overcome adversity:"

"It was not only the touch-downs that Dahrran Diedrick was known for, but also his ability to connect with people, his affectionate love for his children, mother, family and girlfriend.

Dahrran always saw the best in people; he portrayed love, kindness and affection regardless of the individual.

In addition to his physical fitness as a Strength and Conditional Coach with the Toronto Argonauts, Dahrran strongly believed that young adults should learn motivational skills. As a result, he taught young adults in various schools in Toronto how to strive for success and fulfill their dreams and to be kind and humble along the way.

To understand and remember Dahrran, think about his resilience and his ability to overcome adversity.

A vibrant young man that ran the football field, a broad smile that lightened up any room, and the weight of those strong arms across shoulders are the things that will hold a special place in people's heart.

We will forever remember the lives Dahrran touched during his short time with us, his infectious smile, positive attitude, and inspirational values."

INFORMAL VIGIL PLANNED

A former teammate, Brandon London, who lived with Diedrick during his time on the team, says he's hoping fans and loved ones will join him at the July 14 game against Toronto at the Percival Molson Memorial Stadium for an informal vigil.

"I'm trying to get as many guys as I can up there for that," he told CTV, adding that it's a fitting venue in a city "he's done so much for."

"I'm going to make sure his name continues to carry on as a Canadian CFL great," he said. "Not just on the field, but as a teammate and as a friend."

"I'm hurt inside and crying. But I'm motivated to make sure that his legacy continues," he added.

'LOYALTY,' 'COMPASSION,' AND 'SELFLESSNESS': FRIENDS AND TEAMMATES REMEMBER

"Dahrran was a very good friend of mine in the locker room, and we kept in touch after our careers," said Alouettes Football Operations Director Eric Deslauriers in a Saturday press release. Deslauriers played with Diedrick for eight seasons.

"I remember a very physical player when he had the ball," he added. "No one could take it away from him. My thoughts are with his loved ones and his family, my heart is very heavy right now."

"We formed a brotherhood that can never be broken in Montreal," wrote another former Alouette, Reginald "Reggie" Hunt, to social media. "You were a good person. A good friend. And you will be missed for sure. Thank you for being a part of some of my favourite memories."

Diedrick, who also won a Grey Cup during his rookie season in 2005 with Edmonton, spent time in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Washington.

His friends told CTV he was a force on and off the field, and that he was motivated to help others, especially young people.

"His loyalty, his compassion, and his selflessness are things I will remember about him," said Selwyn Pieters, a Toronto-based lawyer who was close friends with Diedrick and spent his last days with him in hospital.

He says he got a call from Diedrick's mother to tell him the news."His partner was there and friends were there, and other family members were there," he said, adding that Diedrick's final moments were peaceful.

"He is remembered for his collegiality with the other players, and as a mentor for junior players," he added.