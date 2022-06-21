Montreal and Kahnawake celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

Two peoples heading in the same direction, but not yet in the same place, met Tuesday in the Old Port of Montreal to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day.

"The revolt has arrived," said Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer in English after delivering her speech entirely in Kanienʼkéha (Mohawk language).

She said that all the remains of children found in residential schools not only show what Indigenous people have been through, but are also an opportunity "to show our resilience, strength and courage in the face of so much adversity and (demonstrate) that our languages and culture are still here'.

"Make Indigenous languages the first language you teach your children, not French or English. Be proud of who you are," Sky-Deer told a small audience.

Sky-Deer had a message for her fellow Indigenous people, promising them a better future as they "finally take our rightful place in society."

She also had a message for her "non-Indigenous brothers and sisters, allies and supporters," to whom she did not fail to emphasize that it was very important that they hear her language.

"This is my language and the language of my ancestors, and I am so happy and proud to be able to stand here today and speak in my language," she said

GOVERNMENTS MOVING SLOW

"You know that Indigenous people represent a wealth of ecological knowledge and have been the custodians of this land since time immemorial, a reality that has been deliberately neglected for many years but is finally becoming more socially acceptable," said Sky-Deer

She warned that "we are moving at a much greater speed than governments. We need to continue to make outside governments aware that they need to do better."

She noted with hope that meetings between Indigenous and settler peoples develop mutual understanding and that "it is by virtue of this understanding that we will build and strengthen our alliance for future generations".

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante took the microphone before Sky-Deer to "honour the Indigenous presence" and "recognize the millennial history of the First Peoples."

Plante spoke at length about reconciliation and the process required to achieve it.

"This reconciliation is absolutely necessary. It's going to take time, but we're going to get it done, one piece at a time," she said.

SYSTEMIC RACISM

"When we talk about nation-to-nation, we must be able to decide together and lay the foundations for a shared reconciliation, and this work is done together. We must not impose our own goals. We are elsewhere," said Plante.

The mayor did not hesitate to use an expression that has been a source of irritation for those who hold the keys to power in Quebec City.

"It is important for us at the City of Montreal to recognize that there is racism and systemic discrimination within existing structures, within organizations and even within society in general," said Plante. "It's important because it allows us to go further, and it allows us to move forward, to recognize what is happening and to take concrete action.

"When we talk to each other, when we know each other, that's when we move forward the fastest."

The Quebec government was conspicuous by its absence. The minister responsible for Indigenous affairs, Ian Lafrenière, said he was held up by other obligations.

The speeches were followed by a ceremony where participants burned tobacco.

Several performances were scheduled throughout the day, not only in Montreal but throughout Quebec and Canada.

National Indigenous Peoples Day was proclaimed in 1996 by Governor General Roméo Leblanc. It takes place on the summer solstice, June 21, the longest day of the year, which has great symbolic value for many Indigenous peoples.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 21, 2022.