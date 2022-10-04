Montreal and the CAQ government: Valerie Plante says it worked, and it works

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante did not hesitate for a second: "the CAQ government and Projet Montréal works, it has worked and it will continue to work."

In the wake of the election that brought François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec back to power, the mayor of Montreal met with the media to say that she is ready to relaunch the municipal files that are important to her in partnership with the Legault government.

Although only two CAQ MNAs were elected in Montreal, the mayor does not believe this will be a problem as ministers, and even the premier himself, live in Montreal.

She pointed out that under the first mandate of the Legault government, some files progressed well.

The mayor said she was particularly interested in transportation, taxation, the ecological transition and housing.

Félicitations à @francoislegault et son équipe!



Nous avons hâte de poursuivre le travail pour répondre aux priorités des Montréalais-es et des municipalités : la transition écologique, l’habitation, la mobilité et la sécurité.#polqc #polmtl

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 4, 2022.