Montreal announces $1.8B plan to revitalize downtown core

The City of Montreal is promising a cleaner, more accessible downtown core with a new 10-year plan to bring life back to the area.

The $1.8-billion project was presented by Mayor Valerie Plante Tuesday, with a goal to keep downtown culturally vibrant and economically attractive.

The city said the downtown core is rebounding relatively well post-pandemic, but there are challenges that are not unique to Montreal.

The issues afflicting the area are happening internationally, Plante said, including lower occupancy rates in office buildings, a struggling retail sector, and social issues.

"Downtown is the economic and cultural heart of Quebec," said Plante in a news release.

The city's challenge amid these issues, she said, is "to rethink the long-term development of the downtown area and implement structuring initiatives to strengthen its attractiveness and resilience."

The city wants to create new living spaces and green spaces, improve mobility and cleanliness and focus on highlighting the unique character of different neighbourhoods within the core, like the Latin Quarter, the Village and Chinatown.





THREE PRIORITIES

The city outlined its three top priorities as follows:

Enhancing neighbourhood identity:

Reinforcing the personality of neighbourhoods with distinctive new street furniture, heritage enhancements and public art circuits

Celebrating downtown's northern character by creating a unique winter experience in the heart of the city

Designating the Latin Quarter as a "Quartier de la francophonie," creating a 24-hour sector and carrying out major development projects, including Îlot Voyageur and Parc Émilie-Gamelin

Creating new, vibrant, mixed-use neighbourhoods

Creating two new residential neighbourhoods in Les Faubourgs and Bridge-Bonaventure, with the potential to create over 15,000 housing units

Consolidating downtown's position in the technology, health care and cultural and creative industries

Prioritizing investment in existing buildings to reverse rising vacancy rates, particularly at the former Royal Victoria Hospital and the Îlot Voyageur

Improving mobility, cleanliness and creating green routes

Accelerating the development of phase 3 of the Quartier international

Creating better links between neighbourhoods and setting up a pedestrian-priority zone in Old Montreal

Improving cleanliness of public spaces, building maintenance and management of works.

With files from CTV News Montreal's Maya Johnson and Angela Mackenzie