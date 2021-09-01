Montreal announces $5 million for community organizations working to prevent violence

Facing a troubling trend of rising gun violence in Montreal, the city announced Wednesday that it's pumping $5 million into violence prevention for youth and urban security.

The Diversity and Social Inclusion Department's budget increase starting in 2022 to give community organizations involved in violence prevention some additional resources and stability.

"Maintaining the safety of the city requires concerted, comprehensive and national action," said Mayor Valérie Plante. "We must combat gun violence on all fronts... Our administration deeply believes that the fight against organized crime and crime prevention must go hand in hand. That one cannot go without the other."

The money comes after an announcement on the weekend to add 42 positions to the Montreal police (SPVM) ECLIPSE unit that specializes in fighting violent crime.

The Greater Montreal area has witnessed a violent summer, with shooting deaths and injuries mounting in an apparent street gang war.

This last week, Montreal police were at the scene of four separate shootings, including one at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC).

The city says it is working to support community organizations throughout its boroughs with the announced funding.

"Community organizations are key to preventing violence and crime," said Sud-Ouest borough Mayor Benoit Dorais, who is also president of the executive committee. "By increasing their budgets, we will give them the financial resources they need to continue their work and set up projects that can change the trajectory of many of our most vulnerable youth."