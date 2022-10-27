iHeartRadio
Montreal architecture pioneer Blanche Lemco van Ginkel dead at 98


People walk along Saint-Paul Street in Old Montreal, Tuesday, February 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Blanche Lemco van Ginkel, a pioneer in Canadian architecture and urban planning, died Oct. 20 at the age of 98 in Toronto, where she had lived for the past few decades.

She is survived by her two children and one grandson.

Born in England, Lemco van Ginkel studied at McGill University in Montreal and Harvard University in the U.S. after coming to North America.

Throughout her career, she was involved in a number of development projects in Canada, including the Port of Montreal and the historic Old Montreal area. She was also a member of the planning team for Montreal's Expo 67.

Blanche Lemco van Ginkel was a founding member of the Ordre des urbanistes du Québec, which created the Blanche Lemco van Ginkel Award in her honour.

She also taught for over 30 years at the Université de Montréal, McGill University, the University of Toronto and in the U.S.

She was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2000 and has received numerous professional and academic awards and recognitions throughout her life.

At Lemco van Ginkel's request, no funeral service will be held.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 27, 2022.

 

