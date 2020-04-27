Montreal-area family steps up to donate masks to front-line healthcare workers

A family in Montreal and the South Shore is doing its part to help front-line healthcare workers - by donating masks they're buying from other family halfway around the world.

"I have a cousin in Vietnam - he and his company that he works for are producing masks," said Brossard resident Hugo Nguyen.

And that is where it all started for Nguyen who started off ordering masks for his family and friends but then wanted to donate to front line workers too so they hooked up with the Jewish General Hospital and a CHSLD in Anjou where friends were working.

"People there really need it," said Nguyen in an interview with CJAD 800.

"They were really happy and they asked for some more."

In a matter of weeks, Nguyen and his family were able to get the masks, have them approved by officials at the hospital and long term care home and get the ball rolling to order more masks. Another batch is on its way Thursday and next week.They've got a list of other healthcare institutions in need that they will be helping.

Nguyen will be delivering around 600 masks to the Jewish General Tuesday. A family friend who owns CoBa restaurant in Outremont will be delivering 275 free boxed meals for front-line care workers at the same time.

The mask initiative has since grown a lot bigger - a GoFundMe page has been set up for donations so they can order more masks to donate to front-line workers.

"They really appreciate us because we came out of nowhere and we're just normal people," said Nguyen who enlisted the help of other family in Montreal.

"I think a lot of people are generous - they just don't know how to start and how to implement the programs but since we started to do it, we got a lot of support."

Luong Pham