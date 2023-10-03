Montreal-area man accused of killing mother, grandmother deemed fit to stand trial

A Quebec man has been deemed fit to appear in court after he was charged with murdering his mother and grandmother on Montreal's South Shore last week, a Crown prosecutor confirmed.

Michael Lominy, 30, appeared in court Tuesday after undergoing a psychiatric assessment at the Philippe-Pinel institute, a Montreal psychiatric hospital.

Crown prosecutor Erin Kavanagh confirmed to CTV News that his case was postponed to Nov. 14 and that he remains in custody pending his next court date.

Lominy was charged with two counts of second-degree murder on Sept. 28 in the deaths of his mother, 67-year-old Marguerite Lominy, and his 84-year-old grandmother, Marie Lamercie-Lefebvre. Their bodies were found a day earlier in an apartment on des Ormeaux Boulevard in Longueuil.

Neighbours have previously told CTV News that they often heard screaming from the apartment where the bodies were found and that Michael Lominy suffers from mental health issues.

He was known to police, according to the Longueuil police service.

Friends of one of the victims told Noovo Info that his mother had expressed fear for her life and called the police several times in recent weeks.

Noovo Info also reported that the Longueuil man had been charged with theft in 2015, assault in 2021, and harassment, mischief and assault again in 2022. In all cases, he was never found guilty; the files were either withdrawn or he was acquitted.

With files from Noovo Info