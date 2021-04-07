iHeartRadio
Montreal-area man charged with murder in woman's 2020 death

A Surete du Quebec cruiser is seen in this file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

Provincial police have charged a man with first-degree murder in the death of his female partner who died last fall.

Surete du Quebec said in a news release that Johanne Bilodeau, 58, was sent to hospital on Sept. 23 for “serious health problems” and died the following day.

After a probe by the coroner’s office,  the case turned into a criminal investigation and police were notified. 

Bruno Turcotte, 59, was charged with murder on Wednesday and made his first court appearance in Laval.

“Since the case is currently before the courts, and for the preservation of evidence, we will not elaborate on Mrs. Bilodeau's health problems nor on the elements that led to Bruno Turcotte's charges,” police said in the release.

