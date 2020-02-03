Montreal-area police chase ends after driver rear-ends police cruiser

A police chase on Highway 640, north of Montreal, ended Monday morning after the driver rear-ended a police cruiser.

Authorities say the pursuit started when police pulled over the motorist. As the officer got out of their vehicle, the driver allegedly sped away.

The chase lasted several kilometres, ending near Exit 38 to Gascon Road when the driver slammed into the back of a police car.

There were no reported injuries.

