Montreal-area poppy campaign gets some helping hands

With the Royal Canadian Legion possibly facing major revenue losses from decreased poppy sales, some people are stepping up to the plate to help out.

Verdun city councillor Sterling Downey has been helping out with the poppy campaign for the past seven years and the pandemic won't stop him this year.

"Myself and my colleague have decided to still go to the metros and respectfully - within distancing of people - sell poppies and let people have access to the poppies because of how important it is," Downey told CJAD 800.

"We're going to be doing it over a period of time, multiple days, because the goal again - we know we won't be able to raise a lot of money so the goal is just to make sure people have poppies and the poppy gets out and people see it."

Downey said the poppies should be a visible reminder of the past and for the future.

"Our Canadian Armed Forces and our reservists were the the first to be deployed on the front line of the COVID pandemic in the long term care facilities. These young reservists who are our neighbours, who are our citizens of Montreal, deserve our gratitude and respect for those sacrifices and that service. And they are our veterans of tomorrow," said Downey.

"I want Montrealers to take a moment this year - regardless of the lack of big ceremonies and military parades and honour guards - I would hope that people would take the time to remember."

The Royal Canadian Legion in Otterburn Park said they got the local Metro store in Mont-St-Hilaire to organize a donation system at the cash registers, without waiting for head office to sign on.

Local legions in Kahnwake, Verdun and Pointe-St-Charles are among those who will be offering poppies for donations outside their buildings which have been closed since the pandemic began.

