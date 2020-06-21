Montreal area restaurants can fully open again on Monday

Monday has been a day circled on the calendar of many Quebecers, particularly in Montreal, for weeks, as the Quebec government is lifting many public health restrictions implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This latest phase of deconfinement comes as the province is still reporting roughly a 100 new cases of COVID-19 a day, as well as several new deaths. However, hospitalization and ICU numbers across Quebec have dropped consistently over the past couple of weeks.

Here’s a look at what has been given the green light to reopen and resume on Monday:

Following the rest of the province, people in the Greater Montreal area, Joliette and l’Epiphanie may begin having indoor visits of up to 10 people from a maximum of three households.

-Restaurants in the Greater Montreal area, Joliette and l'Epiphanie may reopen, including food courts in shopping malls (following restaurants in the rest of Quebec, which reopened June 15)

-Gyms, indoor pools, arenas and public and private beaches may reopen across Quebec.

-Houses of worship across Quebec may resume services with a maximum of 50 congregants.

-Cinemas, theatres, concert halls and other indoor venues may reopen with a maximum of 50 clients

-Day camps across Quebec may open

While the businesses and services mentioned above may reopen as of Monday, some may choose not to. The ones that do open must still respect public health directives such as physical distancing and frequent handwashing, and may limit the number of clients in a business at any given time.

Quebec public health officials are strongly recommending that people wear masks when in stores or other businesses. Some businesses may require the wearing of a face covering.

As of Sunday, 5,417 people died due to COVID-19 in Quebec and confirmed cases reached 54,766, with 92 new infections.

