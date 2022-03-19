Montreal-area's first St. Patrick's parade after two pandemic-years smaller yet joyous

For the first time in two pandemic-years, the Hudson St. Patrick's Parade was held along Main St.

Saturday’s overcast and rainy conditions made for a smaller event, compared to years-past, but plenty of families lined the route after the rain stopped.

Quebec National Assembly Member Greg Kelley was there to celebrate, saying “people are just so happy to be back and seeing friends they haven't seen in two years.”

The Black Watch Regiment Pipes and Drums lead marchers, some carrying appropriated signage -- including one holding a Ukrainian flag with a shamrock in the middle.

Author and Hudson resident Frank Hicks said he arrived at that idea “because St. Patrick’s is about what makes us similar, not what draws us apart.”

Unlike prior events, there were no floats in the parade this year.

“There wasn't enough time,” said co-organizer of the Soulanges Irish Society (SIS) Tom Whelan.

“When we found out the restrictions were lifting, we didn't have time to organize everything. We did the best we could and here we are.”

“We usually have around 25,000 people on a nice day,” said SIS member Ken Bell of the event. “People come from everywhere to see our wonderful parade.”

The two year delay also meant that Bell’s title of “Irishman of the Year,” which is typically awarded yearly, was held for an unprecedented reign.

“I'm going to be in the Guinness Book of World Records for longest-standing Irishman of the year!”