Montreal-area teen hospitalized after being pinned under vehicle in car surfing incident

Police say a teen was seriously injured after being trapped under a vehicle in an apparent car surfing incident Sunday in a suburb north of Montreal.

The driver is also facing criminal charges.

Officers were called to a shopping plaza parking lot at 1071 du Coteau Rd. in Terrebonne shortly before 2:15 p.m. where they found a 17-year-old pinned under a Volkswagen Golf. They had to call the fire department so that rescue crews could free the boy, who was sent to hospital with “significant lower body injuries," according to a news release from police.

The boy, from Mascouche, Que., was considered “out of danger."

Police say witnesses told investigators the teen was sitting on the hood of the car that was driven by a friend before he slid off and became caught under the vehicle.

The driver, also a 17-year-old boy from Mascouche, was charged with dangerous driving causing injury.

The Surete du Quebec was also called in to assist with the investigation, which police said is ongoing.

Police are reminding the public that car surfing is “very dangerous and can have serious consequences.”

People who engage in car surfing can face a licence suspension, a fine of up to $3,000 and 12 demerit points on their driving record.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call 450-471-4121 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-711-1800.