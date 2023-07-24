Montreal area under a severe thunderstorm watch this afternoon

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Montreal area this afternoon.

The weather agency said in a notice Monday that, "Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

The severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for other parts of southern Quebec, including Valleyfield - Beauharnois, Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog, Sherbrooke, Mont-Laurier, Mont-Tremblant - Sainte-Agathe, and Vaudreuil.

As of 2 p.m., the temperature in Montreal was 28 C, with the humidex making it feel more like 33.

⚡ A severe #thunderstorm watch has been issued for more areas as conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms today, July 24th.



Follow our warnings on https://t.co/mfGaEWPs9f and via our mobile app WeatherCAN.#QCstorm

