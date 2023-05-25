iHeartRadio
Montreal-area weather: Summery warmth follows frosty night


Behind the passage of midweek cold front, parts of southwestern Quebec are bracing for frost once again on Thursday night. But beginning Friday, temperatures will start to rebound, giving way to summer heat.

Temperatures will drop to near or below the freezing mark on Thursday night outside of Montreal, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue frost advisories.

The agency is warning people to take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

On Friday, temperatures across much of southwestern Quebec will bounce back to more seasonable values with daytime highs in the low 20s.

By the weekend, temperatures will be above normal, with the daytime highs in the upper 20s.

High pressure is expected to bring sunny, dry conditions for the next seven days. Montreal is expected to hit the 30 C mark for the first time this year on June 1, which marks the start of meteorological summer.

Last year, Montreal saw its first 30-degree temperatures and first heat wave of the season early. The city recorded three consecutive days of 30-degree heat between May 12 and May 14.

