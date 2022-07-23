Montreal-area weekend roadwork will result in La Fontaine Tunnel, Pie IX bridge and other closures

Montreal-area drivers should note that roadwork means major closures on Highway 25 in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel southbound, and the Pie-IX bridge is also closed.

Drivers should note that La Fontaine tunnel closures result in heavy traffic on routes leading to the Jacques Cartier Bridge heading to the South Shore.

It is wise to avoid these and other areas where the road is closed.

HIGHWAY 25 / LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

Until Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 south, between the Sherbrooke St. exit (5) and the de l'Île-Charron St. entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Sherbrooke St. entrance, until the end of August.

The Souligny Ave. East entrances for Highway 25 North and South.



HIGHWAY 125 / PIE-IX BRIDGE

The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:

Between Montreal and Laval, the Pie-IX bridge in both directions.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The de la Concorde Blvd. entrance for Highway 125 South.

The Henri-Bourassa Blvd. east and west entrances for Highway 125 North.

SOUTH SHORE / EAST MONTÉRÉGIE

HIGHWAY 20

The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:

In Boucherville, Highway 20 West between Exit 95 (De Montarville Boulevard) and the following entrance.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

De Montarville Blvd. southbound, between Touraine Rd. and Highway 20.

TO BE EXPECTED

In Pointe-Claire, on the Highway 40 East service road, the access to des Sources Blvd. is closed until Monday at 5 a.m.

In Montreal (Le Sud-Ouest borough), Saint-Antoine St. West is closed between George-Vanier St. and Atwater Ave. on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All roadwork may be cancelled due to weather. For detours and more information, visit Quebec511.