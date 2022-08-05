iHeartRadio
Montreal arson squad arrests man after a half-dozen vehicles and trash cans torched

Multiple cars were torched in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough, and a man known to police was arrested on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

A man has been arrested and the Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a half dozen cars and some trash cans were torched in the city's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Police say a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. Friday reported a man walking along the south side of Dudemaine St. near St. Germain Blvd., lighting cars and trash cans on fire.

Officers arrived and arrested a 58-year-old suspect, and he is being held in detention. He will be interviewed by police later in the day Friday.

"The suspect is known to police for minor offences," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

Six vehicles sustained minor and major fire damage, and the trash cans were destroyed.

No one was injured, and the investigation is ongoing.

 

