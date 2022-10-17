Montreal arson squad investigating 3rd fire at daycare in past 3 years

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating a pair of fires on its territory that occurred within hours of each other. One of those fires was at a daycare that has been the subject of an arson investigation three times in as many years.

3 FIRES IN 3 YEARS

Emergency services were called around 2:30 a.m. to a daycare centre on Pierrefonds Blvd. near Fredmir St. in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. It is the third time the arson squad has been called to the Superkidz daycare in as many years.

Firefighters were able to quell the blaze in little time and no one was injured.

"Some elements on the scene suggest that this was possibly an arson," said SPVM spokesperson Gabriella Yoakim.

No arrests were made, and the investigation continues.

Police opened a similar investigation in May of 2021 when a suspicious fire struck the same daycare for the second time. No one was hurt in any of the three fires, and investigators are looking into the links between them.

CTV News attempted to contact the daycare for a comment from staff but was unsuccessful.

MILE END FIRE

A fire that appears to be of criminal origin caused damage to a Montreal commercial building in the Mile End neighbourhood of the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough late Sunday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) said that no one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters from the Montreal fire department (SSIM) were called to intervene after a 911 call around 10:40 p.m.

The fire started in the building located on Fairmount Avenue West, near the Parc Avenue intersection.

Firefighters contained the flames. No evacuations were reported.

Shortly thereafter, firefighters determined that the fire appeared to be of criminal origin. They, therefore, forwarded the investigation file to the SPVM's arson squad.

By midnight Monday, police had not yet reported any arrests.

With files from the Canadian Press.