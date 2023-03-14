Montreal arson squad investigating 7th fire in Saint-Laurent in 2023

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after a car parts shop was targetted in the Saint-Laurent borough early Tuesday morning. The borough has been the scene of more than a half-dozen fires police consider criminal since the start of the year.

Police report that a 1:35 a.m. 911 call reported a fire on Bois-Franc Street near Miniac Street.

When officers arrived, firefighters had the fire under control.

"At least one suspect broke a window to enter the building to set the fire," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

No incendiary object was found on the scene and there is "important damage" to the building.

The SPVM's arson unit is investigating the fire.

FIRES IN SAINT-LAURENT

There have been at least nine suspected criminal fires in Saint-Laurent businesses since November.

The Lit Mural office was hit with a fire bomb a week ago on Montee de Liesse Street. The 74-year-old owner told CTV News he had no idea why his business was attacked and called the situation 'disturbing.'

A few weeks earlier, the T.I.M.E. Cargo office was the target of an incendiary device 200 metres down the road on Feb. 16.

A window was broken on a business on Deslauriers Street on Feb. 13 and firefighters were called to put out a blaze, and two fires were put out on Feb. 9 in the same borough.

A major fire engulfed and destroyed an industrial building on Pitfield Boulevard on Jan. 23 as well.

No arrests have been made.