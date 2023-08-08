iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal arson squad investigating after an SUV was destroyed by fire on Monday evening


Montreal Fire Department/Securite incendie Montreal - file photo. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A sports utility vehicle (SUV) was destroyed by fire late on Monday evening on a property in the Rivière-des-Prairies district of northeast Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) did not report any injuries, but did say that a nearby residence was slightly damaged by the fire.

A 911 call at around 11:30 p.m. led firefighters from the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) and police officers to a private entrance on Pierre-Blanchet Avenue, near the intersection with André-Ampère Avenue, in a residential area.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters inspected the body of the SUV on site and found no incendiary object or traces of accelerant.

The vehicle was towed away so that investigators from the SPVM arson squad could establish the cause of the fire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 8, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*