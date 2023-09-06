Montreal arson squad investigating after fire bomb thrown through restaurant window

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a suspect allegedly threw a fire bomb through the window of a restaurant in St. Henri on Wednesday morning.

Police report that around 5 a.m., 911 calls came in after a person was seen smashing the window of the Tropikal restaurant and throwing a Molotov cocktail inside on Notre-Dame Street West near Berard Street.

Officers arrived and paged the Montreal fire department (SIM) as the flaming incendiary object was spotted inside.

"The suspect smashed the window and threw the object before fleeing on foot," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc.

The object extinguished itself, Dubuc said, and there was no other damage aside from the smashed window.

There were no injuries reported.

SPVM investigators out of the arson squad will now review surveillance footage and continue the work to identify any suspects.