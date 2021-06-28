Montreal arson squad investigating attempted fire at kosher bakery; not ready to classify it a hate crime

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating an attempted fire at a kosher bakery in the borough of Saint-Laurent after an alarm system triggered a 911 call at 1:45 a.m. Monday.

Upon arriving at the building on St-Louis Street, firefighters discovered a broken window and located a "source of heat" similar to an incendiary device. The file was transferred to the Montreal police arson squad, who launched an investigation, speaking to witnesses and tracking down security footage from nearby businesses.

"There was minor damage caused to the bakery, only a window at this point that was broken," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

Investigators are seeking to determine who might have thrown the object through the window.



A similar incident occurred earlier this month at another kosher bakery in the area.

"I know for a fact two weeks ago, a couple of doors down, there was the same damage," Brabant stated, noting the force does not yet know if the two incidents are linked. "At this point, I know the Benny [incident] is being treated as arson, not a hate crime."

According to authorities, on June 14, a rock was thrown through the front door of Chez Benny, shattering the glass.

The suspect or suspects then allegedly attempted unsuccessfully to light a fire.

"This one we are looking at is still arson because nothing leads to say it is a hate crime, no graffiti or anything that mentions hate against Jewish people," he explained.